What the bond market is signalling about rate cuts
Summary
The gap between India’s 10-year government bond yield and the repo rate is at 96 basis points, close to its widest in two years. Experts attribute two reasons for this widening spread. Here's what it means…
Mumbai: India’s bond market sees further rate cuts as less likely now, at least according to one indicator.
