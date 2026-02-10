Budget proposal: Will market-making give India’s corporate bond the fillip it has long needed?
The budget’s plan to introduce market makers aims to inject liquidity into our corporate bond market and widen retail access. But even in the market for government securities, only benchmark bonds can easily be liquidated. The idea could work—if key impediments that keep bonds illiquid are tackled
One significant announcement in the budget relates to the introduction of market makers in India’s corporate bond market. This idea has been around for some time, with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) having released a paper on it. Market makers are entities that get certain benefits for creating liquidity in a market. As a corollary, once this is enabled, retail access gets easier.