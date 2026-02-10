Another issue, a broader one, is that major debt subscribers are financial institutions such as insurance companies, pension funds and provident funds, among others. These are typically ‘buy and hold’ subscribers, as they buy bonds to match their long-range asset-liability profiles and are usually not interested in trading. Mutual funds could trade in bonds, though they may not do it very regularly since their own rating, which is judged on the basis of portfolio stability, could take a hit. Hence, while talking of market making, we need to also identify counter-parties as buyers and sellers.