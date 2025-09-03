Building a balanced portfolio: How bonds provide stability and growth beyond stocks, fixed deposits

Bonds are investment options that provide investors with a simple yet powerful way to diversify their portfolios beyond traditional stocks and fixed deposits (FDs). These asset classes deliver stability, a steady flow of income, and a cushion against unpredictable geopolitical developments such as conflicts among nations or an outbreak of a virus.

Currently, due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and the Trump tariff fiasco, uncertainty is continuing to linger in equity markets. Even the FD interest rates are continuing to fluctuate due to the policy shifts taking place to combat inflation. In such an environment, bonds have emerged as a core element for efficient portfolio management and planning.

Reduce volatility with steady income Bonds are assets that provide investors with fixed interest payments at regular intervals. The funds provided by bond investments can, hence, smooth out the ups and downs of equity performance.

Unlike fixed deposits, bonds may also appreciate in value during declining interest rates. This can create an opportunity for capital gains beyond stable returns. The combination of these features makes bonds particularly attractive for cautious or retired investors seeking capital protection coupled with stable income flows.

Diversification dynamics that matter A commonly suggested general rule of portfolio diversification is the ‘100 rule’:

Equities: 60-70% of the funds in equities. This figure can be higher for younger investors and lower for conservative investors.

60-70% of the funds in equities. This figure can be higher for younger investors and lower for conservative investors. Bonds/Debt: 20-30% of the funds invested in bonds or fixed income for stability and income continuity.

20-30% of the funds invested in bonds or fixed income for stability and income continuity. Gold/ alternative investments: 5 to 10% of the funds are parked in gold or alternative investments such as insurance, recurring deposits, etc., as a hedge against inflation and volatility. The above is just an illustration of how diversification can be planned across any portfolio. Incorporating bonds into the picture reduces risk by balancing equities, whose value tends to fluctuate with market swings and economic downturns.

Bonds, on the other hand, react differently to economic drivers such as inflation and interest rates, providing a lower correlation and higher risk tolerance than equities. Professionals recommend planned asset allocation with a healthy mix of bonds, equities, and other asset classes for optimised risk-return balancing.

Five key benefits of bonds include:

Lower overall portfolio volatility during market corrections and economic recessions. Steady interest income supports cash flow needs, especially during financial emergencies such as job losses or medical expenses. Diversifying across government, corporate, and municipal bonds can help in spreading risk appropriately. Capital protection and peace of mind during uncertain economic phases. Opportunities to invest through digital platforms with expanded access. How bonds compare with stocks and FDs

Feature Stocks Fixed deposits (FDs) Bonds Return profile Potential high returns, volatile Fixed but often lower returns Predictable returns plus capital gains potential Risk High market and economic risk Low risk, capital guaranteed Moderate risk with issuer-specific factors Income Dividends are variable Fixed interest payments Fixed interest with the possibility of appreciation Correlation with other assets High correlation with economy Limited correlation Low correlation with equities, aiding diversification Liquidity Generally high for large-cap stocks Locked for tenure Tradable with varying liquidity

Note: The features discussed above are illustrative and not financial advice. Please consult your financial advisor or lending institution for complete details before investing.

Building a balanced portfolio Therefore, in a maturing financial ecosystem, blending bonds with stocks, fixed deposits, gold, and other asset classes can help generate more stability and consistency in returns. Investors should select bonds based on quality and proper professional guidance. The focus should be on mixing government and high-rated corporate bonds with selectively high-yield options.

Technological advancements and consistent regulatory reforms have further simplified access to bonds, making them accessible even for retail investors in smaller cities. As the country continues to battle the Trump tariff complications and macro-economic shifts, bonds stand out as a crucial tool for stabilising, diversifying, and growing long-term wealth with measured risk.