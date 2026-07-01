Companies return to bond market as yields ease, RBI’s move opens up domestic debt markets

Indian companies and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) are returning to the corporate bond market. This follows a sharp fall in borrowing costs and recent Reserve Bank of India (RBI) measures encouraging state-run entities to raise funds overseas that created room for private issuers to tap domestic debt markets, at least five market participants told Mint.
The yield on AAA-rated corporate bonds maturing in five years, which had climbed to about % in late May amid rising geopolitical tensions, has fallen to about 7.4-7.43%, according to the latest data by the RBI. Those on one- and three-year AAA-rated corporate bonds have declined by 34 and 24 basis points (bps) to 7.54% and 7.52%, respectively. A hundred bps equals 1%.
Bajaj Finance raised ₹2,000 crore through a five-year bond at a coupon of 7.92% on 23 June, 8 basis points (bps) lower than its ₹1,822 crore five-year bond at 8.00%. Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Co. issued a three-year paper at 8.15% on 17 June after borrowing through the same maturity paper at 8.35% on 20 May.