Corporate bond issues slip 6% so far in 2025 as high yields turn borrowers cautious
Summary
While the year started strong, the second half saw a significant slowdown, leaving the market hopeful for a FY27 recovery.
Companies in India reduced borrowings through corporate bonds in the current financial year, as significant changes in global trade and stubborn domestic yields mostly blunted the Reserve Bank of India’s easing cycle.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story