Eerie March for bond bazaar as war shakes top issuers

International crude oil prices have been highly volatile this week as conflict flared in West Asia. On Monday, Brent crude surged past $100 a barrel, touching an intra-day high of $119.50—its highest since mid-2022—on fears of supply disruptions but fell by 6% on Tuesday after US President Donald Trump signalled the conflict could end soon, easing supply concerns. However, crude crossed $100 per barrel on Thursday after two oil tankers were attacked in Iraqi waters, forcing the suspension of operations at an oil terminal. Iraq is one of the world’s largest oil suppliers and has been India’s second-largest source of crude in recent years.