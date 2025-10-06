After a brief break in the September quarter, companies may flock back to corporate bond market soon
Summary
The effervescent start to the fiscal year did not last for corporate bonds. Sales plunged in the September quarter, as yields jumped. But the downturn may be about to end, say merchant bankers.
The wave of corporate bond sales in the first quarter ebbed in the second as borrowing costs rose, but bankers expect the lull to reverse soon as falling yields revive the bond market's lure.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story