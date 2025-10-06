However, things may change soon. Pointing to a recent fall in yields, RBI governor Sanjay Malhotra said last week that the RBI was confident they would fall further, igniting hopes of a rate cut in December. "While there is scope for more, we feel that it (10-year government bond) should head downwards and a number of measures have been contemplated in this regard, including how primary G-Sec auctions will be held, the tenor of these government offerings not only central government but also state government," he said.