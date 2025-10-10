Issuers eye corporate bond market as RBI hints at a softer rate outlook, lower yields
Corporate issuers such as Bharti Telecom are lining up to tap the debt market as falling yields and the Reserve Bank of India’s softening tone revive investor appetite
After a muted September quarter, India’s corporate bond market is seeing a revival, with major borrowers lining up to raise funds as yields begin to soften following dovish signals from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Bharti Telecom Ltd and several other companies across sectors are preparing sizeable issuances in the coming days, merchant bankers told Mint.