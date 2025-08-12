Mint Explainer: The risks of investing in low-rated corporate bonds—and the safeguards available
Abirami Sekar 6 min read 12 Aug 2025, 04:28 PM IST
Summary
Low-rated corporate bonds are surging, with 450 issued in FY25. While they offer investment opportunities, they also come with risks like covenant breaches and potential downgrades. Mint explains the risks associated with such bonds
Issuances of low-rated corporate bonds are on the rise. Corporate bonds rated BBB+, BBB and BBB-, the lowest tier of rating still considered investment-grade before slipping into junk status, have seen a surge in supply in recent quarters.
