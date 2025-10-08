Corporate fixed deposits: How to invest safely for higher interest rates, flexible tenures & guaranteed returns in 2025

Corporate Fixed Deposits (FDs) are investment products offered by leading financial institutions and Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs). The objective of these investment tools is to raise funds from the public for specified tenures at lucrative interest rates.
For aspiring investors, corporate fixed deposits can provide much-needed respite from the current stock market volatility and the underperformance of the benchmark Nifty 50 index over the last 12 months, due to ongoing geopolitical issues such as Trump tariffs and the Russia-Ukraine war.
While investing in these asset classes, investors lend money to the respective financial institution, which issues fixed deposits. In return, they earn guaranteed interest payments either periodically or upon maturity, along with the return of principal, depending on the terms, conditions, and rules of the corporate fixed deposit.
To put this simply, under corporate fixed deposits, investors deposit their funds in lump sum amounts with financial institutions for a fixed tenure. This tenure ranges from 12 months to 60 months, i.e., 1 to 5 years, depending on the financial institution's product offerings.
Before investing, as a commonly suggested practice by investment professionals, individual investors check and evaluate the company’s credit rating, financial health, recovery history, customer experience, and a host of other factors.
It is of immense importance because corporate fixed deposits, unlike those in public-sector banks, are not insured by the Government of India. Furthermore, after fulfilling KYC requirements and completing the essential steps according to the issuer's directions, the investor receives a Fixed Deposit Receipt (FDR).
This particular receipt specifies the complete details of the fixed deposit. Factors such as promised interest rates, tenure, and maturity date, along with other important details, are detailed in it. Further, there are two interest payout options generally available for investors:
There are several important benefits of corporate fixed deposits that investors should consider:
The following are some of the important risk considerations related to corporate fixed deposits:
Please note that, according to individual tax slabs, the interest earned from corporate fixed deposits is fully taxable as part of current income from other sources.
|Company
|Credit rating
|Highest FD Rate
|Tenure range
|Shriram Finance
|ICRA-AA+/Stable
IND AA+/Stable by India Ratings & Research
|7.60%
|12 to 60 months
|Muthoot Capital Services Limited
|CRISIL-A+/Stable
|8.95%
|12 to 60 months
|Mahindra Finance
|CRISIL -AAA/Stable; IND AAA/Stable by India Ratings
|7.00%
|12 to 60 months
|PNB Housing Finance Ltd
|CRISIL-AA/Stable
CARE-AA+/Stable
|7.10%
|12 to 60 months
|Sundaram Finance
|CRISIL-AAA/Stable
ICRA-AAA/Stable
|7.50%
|12 to 60 months
Note: The credit ratings, offered interest rates and tenures discussed in the above table are illustrative in nature. For accurate and updated interest rates, applicable terms, and conditions, please refer to the official website of the respective financial institution.
In conclusion, Corporate Fixed Deposits can be a sensible option for aspiring investors who seek better returns than bank FDs, with flexible tenures and unique income options. Still, it is indispensable for investors to consider investing only in those financial institutions that have a solid financial track record, as these fixed deposits do not have any government insurance.
Finally, before making any fixed deposit investments in a financial institution, you should consult a certified financial advisor to understand the risks, complications and other issues associated with a corporate fixed deposit.
Disclaimer: The information provided above is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Corporate Fixed Deposits carry credit and default risks and are not insured under the DICGC. Investors should verify current interest rates, ratings, and terms from official sources and consult a certified financial advisor before making an investment decision.