Crude oil price shock and US-Iran war jitters rattle bonds, 10-year yields jump: What should bond investors do now?

Escalating tensions in the Middle East are beginning to ripple across global financial markets, leaving bond investors facing renewed uncertainty. The ongoing conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran has pushed crude oil prices above $100 per barrel, triggering concerns about inflation and prompting sharp movements in global bond yields.

For investors in Indian debt markets, the situation has become particularly sensitive. Rising oil prices tend to weaken emerging market currencies and increase inflation risks, both of which can weigh on government bond prices.

Indian government bonds rose on Friday, extending gains, as geopolitical tensions kept energy prices elevated and pressured the rupee. The benchmark 6.48% 2035 government bond yield hovered close to its pre-war levels but experienced wide swings, moving between 6.63% and nearly 6.78% since the conflict began.

The benchmark 6.48% 2035 bond yield rose to 6.679% in today's deals. The yield had ended at 6.669% on Thursday. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

According to a Reuters report, the RBI will buy bonds worth ₹50,000 crore ($5.42 billion) later in the day in what will be its second such operation this week. RBI and other long-term participants—had bought bonds worth ₹53 billion (around $574 million) on Wednesday, providing some support to the market.

Meanwhile, The rupee slumped 12 paise to its record low of 92.37 against the US dollar in early trade on Friday as global crude oil prices showed no signs of easing amid the ongoing West Asian conflict. A stronger greenback, heavy FII selling and weak sentiments in the domestic equity markets further weighed on the rupee.

Oil price rise adds inflation risks - RBI to remain vigilant Bond markets are particularly sensitive to energy prices because sustained increases in crude oil tend to push inflation higher, forcing central banks to maintain tighter monetary conditions.

Avnish Jain, CIO – Fixed Income at Canara Robeco Asset Management Company, said geopolitical risks are currently driving volatility across global financial markets.

“Currently, there is higher uncertainty prevailing in the global markets because of geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. The conflict has increased volatility due to supply chain risks through the Strait of Hormuz, which accounts for about 20% of the world’s oil supply.”

Jain noted that if crude prices remain elevated—particularly in the $80–$90 per barrel range—inflation pressures could rise and bond yields could move higher.

He further added that despite the global turmoil, India’s macroeconomic environment remains relatively stable. Economic growth is expected to remain strong at around 7–8%, while inflation is still within manageable levels.

“In India, yields have only seen a marginal uptick so far and the macro backdrop remains stable with growth expected around 7–8%. However, sustained higher crude prices could gradually push inflation from around 2.75% toward 4% and influence the monetary policy outlook," believes teh expert.

Jain further stated that the RBI is likely to remain vigilant and continue taking steps to manage liquidity while limiting volatility in currency and bond markets.

Meanwhile, Mirae Asset also pointed out that the RBI recently maintained the repo rate at 5.25% with a neutral policy stance, despite inflation remaining relatively low. It further noted that the central bank decided to hold rates steady partly because the external outlook has improved following the India–US trade agreement and other trade deals, which could help sustain economic growth.

What should bond investors do? While the global backdrop remains uncertain, analysts say investors should adjust their strategies rather than exit the bond market entirely.

Given that the current rate-cut cycle may be nearing its end, Mirae Asset suggested investors should gradually increase exposure to accrual strategies and the shorter end of the yield curve.

“Allocation to accrual/short end of yield curve as yields as we are nearing end of rate cut trajectory. We also see prudence in having some allocation to Gold & Silver as a hedge against global uncertainties on account of demand led by central bank diversification, industrial demand and geopolitical uncertainties,” suggested the brokerage.

Jain also recommended a cautious approach in the near term due to elevated global volatility. According to him, investors may consider focusing on short-duration debt funds or savings-oriented fixed income products, depending on their investment horizon and risk tolerance.

For now, bond investors remain caught between two powerful forces: resilient domestic macro fundamentals and rising global uncertainty driven by geopolitics and energy prices. How long the Middle East conflict persists—and how high oil prices climb—may ultimately determine the next direction for bond markets.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

