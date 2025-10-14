Debentures vs shares: What is the difference? Key features, returns and risks explained

In the country’s ever-evolving and dynamic corporate landscape, companies raise funds either by issuing shares, which provide ownership, or debentures, which are loans. Acknowledging and understanding both is critical for informed investing and consistent portfolio management.
Here, we examine the difference between the two and the associated concepts in detail. Let us begin with debentures.
|Features
|Debentures
|Shares
|Meaning
|It represents creditor-ship owed by the company.
|It is a symbol of ownership in a company.
|Returns
|Fixed interest, paid even if no profit
|Dividends if profits; variable in nature
|Risk
|Lower; fixed income
|Higher; market-linked
|Voting rights
|None
|Common shares have voting rights
|Liquidation claims
|Priority over shares
|Last in line
|Income type
|Interest payments
|Dividends, share buy backs if company offers
|Convertibility
|Convertible into shares (if applicable)
|Not convertible
Note: The differences and features discussed above are illustrative in nature. For the updated differences, terms and conditions on investing in stocks or debentures, reach out to the official website of companies issuing these asset classes.
Both these assets are designed to serve different investment objectives.
It is fair to state that both asset classes have distinct and unique features. Before investing in any particular asset class, it is always prudent to sit down with a certified financial advisor and forge a sensible long-term wealth creation strategy, according to one’s goals and current financial situation, so that an informed investment decision can be made.
Disclaimer: The information contained in this article is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. All investments, including debentures and shares, carry inherent risks. Readers should conduct their own due diligence and consult licensed financial professionals before making any investment decisions.