Explore how non-convertible debentures provide fixed income and higher yields for safer, long-term investments

Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) are fixed-income instruments issued by companies to raise long-term funds. They offer investors consistent interest payouts, with the principal repaid at maturity. Unlike convertible debentures, NCDs cannot be converted into company shares.
These instruments are lucrative for investors seeking predictable, stress-free returns, higher yields than traditional bank deposits, and opportunities for portfolio diversification.
NCDs come with several key features. Some of them are briefly discussed below:
NCDs generally offer investors higher interest rates compared to bank fixed deposits. NCDs also provide investors with customisable tenure and payout frequency, and ensure liquidity through exchange trading. This makes NCDs suitable for both new and experienced retail investors, as well as institutional investors seeking steady income for their substantial portfolios.
You can invest in NCDs through the primary market during new issues through reputable brokers or online platforms. Investments can also be made in secondary markets using a Demat account and a trading account.
Before investing in any asset class such as NCDs, it is essential to conduct thorough research and exercise proper due diligence. Carefully check the credit rating, liquidity, tax implications and ensure that the tenure of the NCDs aligns with your long-term plans and financial objectives. Post that, only invest after a proper discussion with a certified financial advisor.
Disclaimer: NCDs involve credit and market risks, including possible delays or defaults. Always review offer documents and evaluate your risk appetite before investing.
