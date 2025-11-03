From bearer bonds to digital securities — how India's fixed-income investments evolved

There was a time when bearer bonds were a fascinating financial instrument. Much like what cash is today, whoever owned these bonds and held them physically was the rightful owner of these bonds. These were fixed-income securities that carried no owner information, thus providing the holder with complete anonymity.

Here, we track the bond market history of the country and how things have evolved and developed over the years.

When were the bearer bonds introduced? These bonds were introduced in India under the Special Bearer Bonds (Immunities and Exemptions) Act, 1981. The primary purpose of this introduction was to convert unaccounted wealth into the formal economy, thus granting investors tax immunity and absolute privacy.

How did these bonds work? Every single bearer bond was a printed certificate. The bond issue document contained details such as coupon rate, face value, and maturity date. Furthermore, the attached coupon represented periodic interest payments.

The bearer bondholders would ‘clip’ and then submit them to secure interest payments. Now, the transfer of ownership for these bonds required nothing but a simple handover of the certificate. It needed no signature, paperwork or registration.

What were the benefits of bearer bonds? Anonymous nature: The ownership of these bonds remained private, as no records were kept. Easy to transfer: The process of transferring was paperless and required only a change of hands, i.e., transfer of possession. Paid fixed income: This insured a predictable and regular interest income for holders, resulting in predictable annual returns. Negligible regulation and administration: The issuers of these bonds avoided the cost of maintaining ownership records, resulting in negligible administration. What were the risks of bearer bonds? Theft or loss: Just like cash today, losing a bearer bond made it irrecoverable, as it had no ownership details. Prone to misuse: Their anonymity made them vulnerable to money laundering and tax evasion. Prone to forgery: Physical bonds, on a fundamental level, were prone to forgery and counterfeiting. Bearer bonds in India – then and now Though in their initial years bearer bonds were quite successful in mobilising hidden wealth, these bonds were later banned due to their lack of transparency and the grave possibility of misuse.

Today, in 2025, the issuance and trading of these securities are both illegal in the country, according to the numerous regulations of Sebi and RBI, which promote Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) compliance.

What are the modern alternatives to bearer bonds in India? With the advancement in technology and the introduction of artificial intelligence, buying and selling bonds, stocks, and fixed deposits has become easier, more transparent, and less expensive.

Dematerialised bonds, i.e., electronic bonds, government securities, along with registered corporate bonds, now provide a safer, better-regulated, transparent and trustworthy alternative to bearer bonds. These alternatives also reduce the risk of holding bonds immensely, highlighting the huge strides the Indian bond industry has made over the past few decades.

Bearer bonds are now part of the country's financial history; they have been replaced by modern, easily manageable, transparent, traceable, and secure investment instruments.