From bearer bonds to digital securities — how India's fixed-income investments evolved

There was a time when bearer bonds were a fascinating financial instrument. Much like what cash is today, whoever owned these bonds and held them physically was the rightful owner of these bonds. These were fixed-income securities that carried no owner information, thus providing the holder with complete anonymity.
Here, we track the bond market history of the country and how things have evolved and developed over the years.
These bonds were introduced in India under the Special Bearer Bonds (Immunities and Exemptions) Act, 1981. The primary purpose of this introduction was to convert unaccounted wealth into the formal economy, thus granting investors tax immunity and absolute privacy.
Every single bearer bond was a printed certificate. The bond issue document contained details such as coupon rate, face value, and maturity date. Furthermore, the attached coupon represented periodic interest payments.
The bearer bondholders would ‘clip’ and then submit them to secure interest payments. Now, the transfer of ownership for these bonds required nothing but a simple handover of the certificate. It needed no signature, paperwork or registration.
Though in their initial years bearer bonds were quite successful in mobilising hidden wealth, these bonds were later banned due to their lack of transparency and the grave possibility of misuse.
Today, in 2025, the issuance and trading of these securities are both illegal in the country, according to the numerous regulations of Sebi and RBI, which promote Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) compliance.
With the advancement in technology and the introduction of artificial intelligence, buying and selling bonds, stocks, and fixed deposits has become easier, more transparent, and less expensive.
Dematerialised bonds, i.e., electronic bonds, government securities, along with registered corporate bonds, now provide a safer, better-regulated, transparent and trustworthy alternative to bearer bonds. These alternatives also reduce the risk of holding bonds immensely, highlighting the huge strides the Indian bond industry has made over the past few decades.
Bearer bonds are now part of the country's financial history; they have been replaced by modern, easily manageable, transparent, traceable, and secure investment instruments.
Disclaimer: The information provided above is for educational and informational purposes only. It does not constitute financial, investment, tax, or legal advice. Readers are advised to consult qualified professionals before making any financial or investment decisions.