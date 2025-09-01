How should bond investors position themselves in ‘short term’ amid elevated G-Sec yields — LGT Wealth's Doshi explains

The Indian bond market witnessed heightened volatility over the past week, with the yield curve bear-steepening sharply — long-term yields rose faster than short-term ones, signaling investor caution amid rising supply, fiscal concerns, and global uncertainties. While this typically suggests heightened risks, it also offers short-term tactical opportunities for investors seeking to capture attractive yields.

Advertisement

What happened last week? The past week saw the 10-year Government Security (G-Sec) yield climb to 6.62% –6.65%, its highest level since March 2025. Meanwhile, 30-year G-Secs surged to around 7.32%, up nearly 50 basis points in just three months.

This sharp steepening has been driven by a confluence of factors:

Elevated state borrowings have increased long-tenor supply, putting pressure on bond prices.

GST rate cuts have raised concerns over fiscal discipline and government revenues.

Institutional demand from banks, insurers, and pension funds has softened due to regulatory changes, particularly revisions in Held-to-Maturity (HTM) norms.

Globally, U.S. tariff policies and slowing growth expectations have amplified investor risk aversion, driving foreign selling in Indian debt.

Advertisement

Also Read | What happens when a bond defaults? Lessons for retail investors

Interestingly, this market dislocation comes despite a benign macro backdrop. Retail inflation fell to an eight-year low of 1.55% in July, liquidity conditions remain comfortable, and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has maintained a neutral policy stance.

The way forward While the recent steepening reflects heightened concerns, much of the bad news is already priced in. Here’s what we expect:

1. RBI Intervention Likely

With long-end yields elevated, the RBI may consider Operation Twist or targeted Open Market Operations (OMOs) to stabilize the curve and restore investor confidence.

2. Supportive Global Backdrop

The U.S. Federal Reserve is widely expected to cut rates by 50 basis points later this year. A dovish global stance could ease foreign outflows and limit further upward pressure on Indian yields.

Advertisement

3. Balanced Fiscal Positioning

While GST-related revenue shortfalls remain a concern, these could be offset through RBI dividends, PSU divestments, and increased short-term borrowing, reducing the long-term fiscal burden.

4. Short-Term Rally Potential

If policy support materialises, there is room for a 15-25 basis point compression in 10-year yields over the next 6-8 weeks.

How Investors Should Position Given the current setup, investors should position portfolios tactically, rather than structurally:

Selective Duration Plays: The 10-year G-Sec at ~6.62% and 30-year G-Sec at ~7.32% offer attractive entry points. Tactical allocations here can capture carry and potential price gains.

The 10-year G-Sec at ~6.62% and 30-year G-Sec at ~7.32% offer attractive entry points. Tactical allocations here can capture carry and potential price gains. Prefer Quality Over Yield-Chasing: Stick to AAA-rated instruments, sovereign bonds, and gilt strategies to manage credit risk effectively.

Stick to AAA-rated instruments, sovereign bonds, and gilt strategies to manage credit risk effectively. Use Barbell Strategies: Combine short-duration holdings for liquidity with selective long-duration exposures for yield enhancement.

Combine short-duration holdings for liquidity with selective long-duration exposures for yield enhancement. Stay Nimble: Given supply overhangs and global uncertainties, portfolios should remain flexible to adjust positioning swiftly.

Advertisement

Bottom Line The recent bear-steepening of the yield curve has created a paradox: it reflects investor anxiety but also provides tactical entry points into long-duration government bonds. With inflation cooling, liquidity abundant, and policy support likely, investors have a narrow but attractive window to capitalise on elevated yields.

However, this is not a structural duration call. Positioning should remain disciplined and tactical, focused on high-quality segments of the market while maintaining flexibility.

In the coming weeks, expect the market narrative to pivot between supply concerns and policy support. For investors willing to stay selective and tactical, this dislocation offers a chance to ride the curve intelligently — turning near-term volatility into an opportunity for enhanced returns.

The author, Chirag Doshi, is the CIO at LGT Wealth India.

Advertisement