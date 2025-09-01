How should bond investors position themselves in ‘short term’ amid elevated G-Sec yields — LGT Wealth's Doshi explains

The Indian bond market witnessed heightened volatility over the past week, with the yield curve bear-steepening sharply — long-term yields rose faster than short-term ones, signaling investor caution amid rising supply, fiscal concerns, and global uncertainties. While this typically suggests heightened risks, it also offers short-term tactical opportunities for investors seeking to capture attractive yields.
The past week saw the 10-year Government Security (G-Sec) yield climb to 6.62% –6.65%, its highest level since March 2025. Meanwhile, 30-year G-Secs surged to around 7.32%, up nearly 50 basis points in just three months.
This sharp steepening has been driven by a confluence of factors:
Interestingly, this market dislocation comes despite a benign macro backdrop. Retail inflation fell to an eight-year low of 1.55% in July, liquidity conditions remain comfortable, and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has maintained a neutral policy stance.
While the recent steepening reflects heightened concerns, much of the bad news is already priced in. Here’s what we expect:
1. RBI Intervention Likely
With long-end yields elevated, the RBI may consider Operation Twist or targeted Open Market Operations (OMOs) to stabilize the curve and restore investor confidence.
2. Supportive Global Backdrop
The U.S. Federal Reserve is widely expected to cut rates by 50 basis points later this year. A dovish global stance could ease foreign outflows and limit further upward pressure on Indian yields.
3. Balanced Fiscal Positioning
While GST-related revenue shortfalls remain a concern, these could be offset through RBI dividends, PSU divestments, and increased short-term borrowing, reducing the long-term fiscal burden.
4. Short-Term Rally Potential
If policy support materialises, there is room for a 15-25 basis point compression in 10-year yields over the next 6-8 weeks.
Given the current setup, investors should position portfolios tactically, rather than structurally:
The recent bear-steepening of the yield curve has created a paradox: it reflects investor anxiety but also provides tactical entry points into long-duration government bonds. With inflation cooling, liquidity abundant, and policy support likely, investors have a narrow but attractive window to capitalise on elevated yields.
However, this is not a structural duration call. Positioning should remain disciplined and tactical, focused on high-quality segments of the market while maintaining flexibility.
In the coming weeks, expect the market narrative to pivot between supply concerns and policy support. For investors willing to stay selective and tactical, this dislocation offers a chance to ride the curve intelligently — turning near-term volatility into an opportunity for enhanced returns.
The author, Chirag Doshi, is the CIO at LGT Wealth India.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.