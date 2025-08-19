How to invest in government bonds online via RBI Retail Direct and exchanges? Here's a step-by-step guide

Government bonds are debt instruments issued by a government to raise money. They offer investors a safe way to earn fixed or floating returns. These bonds are generally designed to fund projects such as long-term infrastructure or construction projects, while also providing investors with steady income and principal repayment on maturity.

Technological advancements and measures by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) have made investing in these bonds online straightforward and seamless for retail investors.

Step-by-step guide to invest in government bonds online By following these seven simple steps, investors can invest in government bonds online successfully:

Open a demat/RDG account It is important to keep in mind that, if you are investing through RBI Retail Direct, you do not need a demat account. Instead, you must open a free Retail Direct Gilt (RDG) account on rbiretaildirect.org.in.

On the other hand, if you are investing through brokers or stock exchange platforms, then a demat account linked to your bank account is required. This account will hold your securities electronically, similar to stocks. 2. Complete KYC and register on RBI Retail Direct or a broker app Carefully complete your customer registration, i.e., KYC formalities.

Then register on RBI Retail Direct (rbiretaildirect.org.in) or through broker platforms integrated with NSE goBID or BSE Direct (e.g., Zerodha, HDFC Securities, ICICI Direct, Upstox, Groww, or Axis Direct).

If in doubt, seek professional guidance. You can also speak to the designated customer service executive of your respective bond purchasing platform.

Also Read | Bond appétit: Corporate debt issuances on track to shatter another record

3. Log in and link your bank account Once the process of registration is complete, you should log in to your account and link your savings bank account for seamless payment during purchase 4. Browse available bonds and auctions Go through the list of open government bond auctions or bond offerings. You can participate in primary issues (newly issued bonds) through RBI Retail Direct or applications linked to NSE goBID/BSE Direct.

Furthermore, for secondary market purchases, you can use reputed brokerage platforms such as Zerodha, HDFC Securities, ICICI Direct, Upstox, Groww, or Axis Direct. 5. Place your bid or purchase order Specifically select the bond type, maturity period, and investment amount. Submit your bid during the auction window or purchase directly if available in the secondary market. 6. Make the payment online After selecting the bond that aligns with your financial goals, make the payment using UPI or net banking from your linked account. For auctions, funds are debited only if the allotment is successful; otherwise, the blocked amount is released or refunded automatically. 7. Receive confirmation and bond credit Once successful, bonds are credited either to your RDG account (if using RBI Retail Direct) or to your demat account (if using a broker). You can track your interest payments, holdings, and investment dates through the respective platform you opt to use.

Also Read | Government bonds hold firm ahead of debt auction, RBI liquidity operation