How to pick the best corporate bonds: Credit rating, yield and liquidity tips for a stable and profitable portfolio

The corporate bond market in India is rapidly evolving and developing. To pick the right bond, you need proper due diligence and careful planning. Both foreign and domestic investors are increasingly active here. Consequently, retail investors require a clear framework to navigate this complex process and select the most suitable corporate bond.
To successfully shortlist bonds, you should focus on the issuer's fundamentals:
Hence, by focusing on the creditworthiness, integrity and maturity alignment of a respective issuer, you can take a reasonable decision on investing in the right type of corporate bond to fit your portfolio.
Still, it is always better to sit down with a certified financial advisor. Plan your bond investment exposure according to your risk appetite and future financial objectives. Also, consider the yield offered by the respective corporate bond and the fundamentals of the primary bond-issuing entity. This approach will help you make the best possible investment decision.
Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial or investment advice. Investors should assess their individual risk profile and consult a qualified financial advisor before investing in corporate bonds or any other financial instruments. Market conditions and regulatory norms are subject to change.
