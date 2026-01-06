When elevated valuations and fresh supply of equity could moderate market returns, investors could consider putting their money in equity schemes – with the flexibility to manoeuvre across sectors and market capitalizations – and in asset allocation schemes with a greater tilt towards equity, Sankaran Naren, executive director and chief investment officer at ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, said in an interview with Mint.
ICICI Prudential AMC’s Naren warns gold and silver should not be standalone investment bets
SummarySankaran Naren from ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund suggests investors consider equity schemes and asset allocation with a focus on equities, while exercising caution in precious metals. He emphasizes the potential for moderate market returns due to high valuations and ongoing equity supply.
