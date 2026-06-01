Mumbai: The rupee depreciation and a narrow gap between returns on Indian government bonds and those on US bonds have kept foreign investors wary of Indian debt markets.
Rupee depreciation blunts India bond's appeal for foreign investors
SummaryRupee depreciating roughly 3.4% against the dollar since the beginning of the West Asia war, made Indian bonds unattractive.
Mumbai: The rupee depreciation and a narrow gap between returns on Indian government bonds and those on US bonds have kept foreign investors wary of Indian debt markets.
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