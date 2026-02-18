RBI rate cuts have failed to ease bond yields. Liquidity tools may be next
Government bond yields remain stubbornly high despite a cumulative 125-basis point rate cut since February last year, reflecting supply pressures and weak policy transmission, with the RBI increasingly expected to rely on liquidity support.
MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank of India may have delivered a cumulative 125-basis-point cut in the repo rate since February 2025, but financial conditions have failed to ease in ways typically associated with monetary loosening. With the rate-cut cycle now widely expected to pause, the central bank is likely to rely increasingly on liquidity measures to ease conditions instead, economists said.