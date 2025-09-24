The Centre wants investors to buy green bonds. But they refuse to yield.
Rhik Kundu 4 min read 24 Sept 2025, 07:06 pm IST
Summary
India's sovereign green bonds have struggled to carve out a distinct identity from conventional government debt.
NEW DELHI : The current fiscal year is proving the toughest for the government's green-bond programme, which has been struggling to attract investors since its launch in 2022-23.
