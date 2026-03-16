Short-term borrowing costs in India’s money markets have jumped, as companies trying to avoid locking in steep long-term rates rush to tap commercial papers (CP) and certificates of deposit (CD),
Companies face soaring short-term debt costs despite RBI support
SummarySince the beginning of March, interest rates on certificates of deposit and commercial papers have risen by up to 50 basis points.
Short-term borrowing costs in India’s money markets have jumped, as companies trying to avoid locking in steep long-term rates rush to tap commercial papers (CP) and certificates of deposit (CD),
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