Indian 10-year bond yield hits 12-week low on US-Iran peace deal, crude oil price slide

Indian government bonds gained and the 10-year benchmark yield dropped to a 12-week low on Monday, following a rally in global bond markets, as crude oil prices slumped after the US-Iran peace deal.
The yield on the benchmark 6.94% 2036 note dropped 3.2 basis points to 6.8637%, its lowest intraday level since March 25. The yield is now 20 bps above pre-war levels.
Meanwhile, the US 10-year yield also fell nearly 6 bps to 4.42%.
The Indian rupee was also trading near a five-week high at 94.5750 per dollar.
The US and Iran officials announced a preliminary deal to end the war in the Middle East and reopen the Strait of Hormuz. The agreement led to a sharp fall in crude oil prices, which had surged as high as $120 a barrel after the conflict began on February 28.
Brent crude prices tumbled 4.5% to $83.40 per barrel, the lowest since March 10.
Easing crude oil prices are a positive for India, the world’s third-largest oil importer, as they help ease pressure on inflation, the rupee and the country’s trade deficit.
“We expect yields to ease further towards the 6.75–6.80% range in the near term, supported by improved sentiment and a pickup in FPI inflows into government bonds. That said, the market will await the formal signing of the agreement and tangible improvements in energy and fertilizer supplies, which could influence the inflation trajectory,” said Dhawal Dalal, President and CIO - Fixed Income, Edelweiss MF.
Meanwhile, investors watch out for India’s inclusion in the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Index, with Bloomberg Index Services expected to review the inclusion again this month.
Foreign investors have poured more than $1.6 billion into Indian bonds over the past six sessions.
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Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a strong focus on equity markets, primary issuances, and policy-driven market movements, he brings clarity to complex financial developments for investors and market participants. <br><br> With nine years of experience in business and financial journalism, Ankit’s approach is rooted in the belief that market reporting should go beyond headlines — connecting data, policy, and ground realities to deliver actionable insights. His work consistently bridges the gap between institutional analysis and investor understanding. <br><br> Ankit has spent three years at Livemint, where he currently helps drive market coverage, editorial strategy, and high-impact financial stories. Prior to this, he worked with leading business news networks such as CNBC-TV18, ET Now, TickerPlant News Service where he built deep expertise in stock market analysis, macroeconomic trends, primary markets, and coverage of key regulators including the RBI and SEBI. <br><br> Over the years, he has covered market cycles across bull and bear phases, IPO booms, liquidity shocks, and major policy shifts that reshaped investor sentiment. He has interviewed fund managers, corporate leaders, and policymakers, translating their perspectives into sharp, data-backed narratives. Ankit combines speed with accuracy — ensuring timely, credible, and insight-driven financial journalism that empowers both retail and institutional audiences.
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