Indian 10-year bond yield tops 7.1%: Equity impact and debt market strategy explained

Indian government bond prices traded lower on Wednesday as rising US Treasury yields reduced the appeal of emerging-market debt, triggering capital outflows and pressuring domestic fixed-income markets.

The yield on the benchmark 6.48% 2035 government bond rose 1 basis point to 7.1205%. Bond prices and yields move inversely.

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The move came amid a global selloff in sovereign debt, with the 30-year US Treasury yield climbing to a 19-year high on Tuesday, while the benchmark 10-year US Treasury yield touched a 16-month high of 4.6690%. As a result, the yield premium on Indian government bonds narrowed to 244 basis points, the lowest level in nearly two months.

Adding to market concerns, long-term Japanese government bond (JGB) yields also touched multi-decade highs. While the benchmark 10-year JGB yield eased 1.5 basis points to 2.785% on Wednesday after seven consecutive sessions of gains, the 40-year JGB yield hit a record high of 4.395% in the previous session. Meanwhile, the 20-year JGB yield climbed to 3.8%, its highest level since August 1996.

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Why Are Bond Yields Rising? Global bond yields have been climbing as elevated crude oil prices fuel inflation concerns and strengthen expectations of tighter monetary policy by central banks.

Escalating tensions arising from the US-Iran war have kept crude oil prices elevated, triggering concerns over imported inflation and capital outflows from emerging markets. Benchmark Brent crude remained elevated at around $111 per barrel.

Analysts warn that persistently high crude prices could worsen India’s external balances. India is expected to face a steep balance of payments deficit for the third consecutive fiscal year, with the current account deficit (CAD) for FY27 projected to exceed 2% of GDP if crude prices remain around $100 per barrel.

“India’s 10-year government bond yield has risen to around 7.13%, reflecting the impact of the West Asia conflict on crude oil prices and inflation expectations. In the short term, yields may remain elevated as bond traders price in higher inflation risks and the possibility of a rate hike becomes stronger,” said Vineet Agrawal, co-founder of Jiraaf.

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Also Read | Do you know how rising bond yields impact equity market?

Impact of Rising Bond Yields Higher US Treasury yields could intensify foreign institutional investor (FII) outflows from Indian debt and equity markets, as rising “risk-free” returns in the US reduce the relative attractiveness of emerging-market assets.

The narrowing yield differential between US Treasuries and Indian bonds may also prompt a rotation of global capital toward dollar-denominated assets, analysts said.

Domestically, sustained hardening in bond yields could raise borrowing costs across the financial system. Banks may need to offer higher deposit rates to retain liquidity, while corporates and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) could face increased costs for bond issuances and borrowing.

For Indian banks, an immediate concern is the possibility of mark-to-market losses on government bond portfolios. Rising yields reduce bond prices, potentially impacting treasury income for lenders with significant holdings of government securities.

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Higher global yields may also weigh on equity valuations, particularly in financial stocks, by increasing discount rates and dampening investor appetite for riskier emerging-market assets.

Bond Market Strategy: Where Should Retail Investors Invest? For retail debt investors, experts suggest focusing on shorter-duration instruments to reduce volatility risks while benefiting from elevated yields.

Agrawal believes the current environment presents an opportunity to lock in attractive yields through short- to medium-term bonds rather than taking excessive long-duration exposure.

“The focus should be on high-quality issuers, staggered investments, and maturities aligned with financial goals. Elevated yields can help investors build predictable income, but credit quality and diversification remain critical,” he said.

Also Read | Rising US bond yields trigger global jitters: How does it impact Indian investor

Vishal Goenka, Co-Founder, IndiaBonds.com said that investors should remain positioned at the shorter end of the yield curve, particularly in the one- to three-year maturity segment, to avoid duration risk.

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“As yields spike, investors should stay invested in the short end of the curve in the 1–3-year bucket and avoid taking duration risk. Higher-yielding corporate bonds rated in the single-A category offer attractive carry and a cushion against rising government bond yields,” he said.

According to Puneet Pal, bond yields are likely to trend gradually higher as supply-demand dynamics remain unfavourable amid persistent geopolitical tensions in West Asia, pressure on the Centre’s fiscal position, and elevated state government borrowing.

“Money market yields of up to one year currently appear attractive from a risk-reward perspective. Investors with a short-term investment horizon may consider allocating to this segment. Bond yields are already factoring in higher policy rates, and we expect rates to rise by 50–75 basis points by the end of CY2026,” Pal said.

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He expects the benchmark 10-year government bond yield to trade in the range of 6.90% to 7.25% over the next month.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Ankit Gohel Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a s...Read More ✕ Ankit Gohel Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a strong focus on equity markets, primary issuances, and policy-driven market movements, he brings clarity to complex financial developments for investors and market participants.



With nine years of experience in business and financial journalism, Ankit’s approach is rooted in the belief that market reporting should go beyond headlines — connecting data, policy, and ground realities to deliver actionable insights. His work consistently bridges the gap between institutional analysis and investor understanding.



Ankit has spent three years at Livemint, where he currently helps drive market coverage, editorial strategy, and high-impact financial stories. Prior to this, he worked with leading business news networks such as CNBC-TV18, ET Now, TickerPlant News Service where he built deep expertise in stock market analysis, macroeconomic trends, primary markets, and coverage of key regulators including the RBI and SEBI.



Over the years, he has covered market cycles across bull and bear phases, IPO booms, liquidity shocks, and major policy shifts that reshaped investor sentiment. He has interviewed fund managers, corporate leaders, and policymakers, translating their perspectives into sharp, data-backed narratives. Ankit combines speed with accuracy — ensuring timely, credible, and insight-driven financial journalism that empowers both retail and institutional audiences.