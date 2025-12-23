Fund managers are optimistic on the domestic stock markets, but advise some caution. Nilesh Shah, managing director of Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company, said in a note, “Equity returns in FY2026 are likely to be anchored in earnings growth, with India Inc expected to deliver double-digit growth in FY27. This strength is likely to attract foreign portfolio investors, supporting market liquidity. Midcaps are poised to outperform large- and small-caps, though the margin of outperformance may remain narrow. Investors are advised to moderate return expectations and adopt a balanced, diversified approach across asset classes to navigate evolving market dynamics."