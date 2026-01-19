Japan’s record bond yields signal a shift every investor should care about
Why should Indian investors care about Japanese bond yields? Because the free-money era shaped everything about how modern business and investing work, those assumptions are now being stress-tested.
For as long as most working professionals can remember, money has cost nothing. Not literally nothing, of course, but close enough that the difference didn't matter. If you're under 40 and work in finance, startups, or investing, you've spent your entire career in a world where capital was essentially free. That world is now ending, and a chart of Japanese 30-year bond yields tells the story better than any expert commentary.