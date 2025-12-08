Japan is out spending. Bond markets seem nervous about picking up the tab.
Summary
Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi plans to increase spending as Japan’s central bank is considering raising interest rates.
TOKYO—Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi says her $135 billion stimulus package will prop up the world’s fourth-largest economy.
