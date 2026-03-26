Japan two-year bond yield rises to highest in nearly 30 years on interest rate hike bets

Japanese bond yields surged on Thursday, with the two-year government bond yield rising to its highest level since 1996, as expectations rose for a near-term interest rate hike by the Bank of Japan.

The two-year rate, which is sensitive to monetary policy expectations, rose 1 basis point to 1.315%, highest in nearly three decades, surpassing a previous high of 1.31% reached last month. The 10-year yield rose 2 basis points to 2.270%.

Meanwhile, Asian markets traded mixed as investors watch out for the latest efforts to end the ongoing US-Iran war in the Middle East.

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Why are Japanese Bond Yields Rising? Japanese government bond yields have risen, while bond prices have declined, tracking a broader global selloff in fixed-income markets. The move reflects mounting concerns over persistent inflation, driven by a surge in crude oil prices following the escalation of the US-Iran war.

Central banks around the world have signaled prolonged price pressures, pushing short-term yields higher, while market participants have scaled back expectations of monetary easing by the US Federal Reserve.

According to the CME Group’s FedWatch tool, the probability of a Fed rate hike by December has declined to 18% from around 30% in the previous session. Prior to the conflict, markets had been pricing in at least two rate cuts this year.

Also Read | US Iran war jitters ease: What it means for the Indian stock market

Elevated crude oil prices have also weighed on the Japanese yen. A weaker yen can increase inflation, which may push the Bank of Japan (BOJ) to continue raising interest rates. Market indicators suggest there is a 64% chance that the BOJ could raise rates as early as April. BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda has also hinted that a rate hike is still possible.

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Additionally, sustained wage growth — with Japan’s largest labour union group reporting average pay increases exceeding 5% for a third consecutive year — underscores the persistence of inflationary pressures in the economy.