Japan’s long-term bond yields surge as looming election triggers fiscal worries
Summary
Japan’s long-term government bond yields surged to multi-year highs Tuesday, spurred by fears that an upcoming election could lead to a consumption-tax rate cut that might worsen the country’s public finances.
Japan’s long-term government bond yields surged to multi-year highs Tuesday, spurred by fears that an upcoming election could lead to a consumption-tax rate cut that might worsen the country’s public finances.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story