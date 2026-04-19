Big banks in America have ridden a dealmaking boom that has helped drive demand for corporate loans and pulled record-breaking fees from the wild swings in financial markets. But the most surprising and intriguing news so far in the past week’s earnings parade of the US financial sector was the diverging fortunes of bond traders at Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase.
Masters of the game: Goldman Sachs’ traders may have a lesson or two to learn from JPMorgan’s
SummaryInvestment banking has sprung a surprise. JPMorgan appears to have beaten the fancied Goldman Sachs in the bond market; the former made a fortune on significantly less risk borne. Perhaps risk-happy Goldman should recognize that a knockout quarter doesn't need huge sums of capital put at stake.
Big banks in America have ridden a dealmaking boom that has helped drive demand for corporate loans and pulled record-breaking fees from the wild swings in financial markets. But the most surprising and intriguing news so far in the past week’s earnings parade of the US financial sector was the diverging fortunes of bond traders at Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More