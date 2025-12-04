Why JPMorgan sees nearly $15 bn of overseas bonds by Indian firms in 2026
Summary
Refinance requirements, the US Federal Reserve’s rate trajectory, and changes to India's ECB regulations may drive overseas fundraising, according to JPMorgan's Anjan Agarwal
JPMorgan expects Indian companies to raise as much as $14.5 billion next year by issuing overseas bonds, a senior executive at the investment bank said. The majority of this could be used for refinancing existing debt, and some for financing acquisitions.
