Liquidity, not just rate cuts, holds the key to cooling Indian bond yields
22 Dec 2025
Market participants argue that without a durable infusion of ₹2-2.5 trillion and structural shifts in bank balance sheets, the monetary easing cycle will fail to transmit to the broader economy.
Despite a 125-basis-point rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in 2025, government bond yields have refused to cool off, leaving a growing disconnect between the bond market and policy actions.
