The government recently limited the goods and services tax (GST) slabs to 5% and 18% and moved several categories of products to lower rates. It has pegged the revenue shortfall from GST cuts at ₹48,000 crore a year based on 2023-24 consumption data. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman told Mint in an interview on 5 September that the expected boost arising from the consumption stimulus will mean that the Centre will retain its budgeted fiscal deficit target of 4.4% this financial year.