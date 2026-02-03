Mint Quick Edit | Government bond yields shot up after India unveiled its budget: How much of a worry is this?

India’s bond market reacted to a government borrowing plan that was probably bigger than expected. While upward pressure on the cost of capital is an obvious worry, the appetite of foreign investors for Indian debt poses its own riddle.

Mint Editorial Board
Published3 Feb 2026, 07:00 AM IST
Weaker bond prices imply higher yields, which tend to put upward pressure on the rates of interest that private borrowers must pay.
Weaker bond prices imply higher yields, which tend to put upward pressure on the rates of interest that private borrowers must pay.(An AI-generated image)

The yield on India’s 10-year government bond rose to 6.78% on Monday from 6.70% on Friday, its biggest intraday rise since late August. What appears to have put investors off is the 18% increase announced on Sunday in the government’s gross market borrowing plan for 2026-27, although the rise in net borrowing is much less dramatic.

Also Read | Andy Mukherjee: Japan’s bond market has lessons for India’s next budget

In the budget’s run-up, expectations were rife of a fiscal deficit reduced by more than what turned out to be the case, implying more-than-expected bond issuance.

As market borrowings by state governments have been on the rise, fears may have arisen of bond oversupply. Weaker bond prices imply higher yields, which tend to put upward pressure on the rates of interest that private borrowers must pay.

Also Read | Mint Quick Edit | RBI’s bond-buying urgency: Will hardening yields soften?

Caught in the middle is the Reserve Bank of India, which must manage monetary policy as well as the Centre’s debt. Keeping rates low for everyone gets harder when overall demand weakens for government bonds.

Also Read | What rising bond yields reveal about the prospects of growth globally

The appetite of foreign investors seems to have flagged lately. Are they going by India’s fiscal math? Or is there more to it? This is part of a question raised by this year’s Economic Survey. What we don’t have yet is a clear answer.

BondsGovernment SecuritiesBudget
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsBondsMint Quick Edit | Government bond yields shot up after India unveiled its budget: How much of a worry is this?
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.