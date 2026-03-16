PSU stock Union Bank of India declares ₹25,000 crore fundraise via issuance of bonds

PSU stock Union Bank of India on Monday, March 16, announced that its board has approved the issuance of long-term bonds.

The PSU stock surged as much as 1.52% to ₹176.22 today amid a sharp rebound in the Indian stock market. It opened at ₹172.20, as compared to the previous close of ₹173.88 on Friday.

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Union Bank of India bond issue In an exchange filing, the company said that the board has considered and approved the issuance of long-term bonds up to ₹20,000 crore in one or more tranches for financing of infrastructure and affordable housing as per the board-approved plan.

Out of this, the bank may explore opportunities to raise ₹ 7,500 crore, including a base Issue of ₹ 3,000 crore and a green shoe option of ₹ 4,500 crore, before March 31, 2026, the company said in the filing.

It further informed that the company will also raise up to ₹5,000 crore via issuance of green bonds or sustainable bonds in one or more tranches.

Union Bank of India Q3 results 2026 The company reported a 9% year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit to ₹5,017 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2025. In the same quarter of the previous fiscal, the bank had posted a net profit of ₹4,604 crore, according to a regulatory filing.

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Net interest income (NII) — the difference between the interest earned on loans and the interest paid to depositors — increased by 1% to ₹9,328 crore, compared with ₹9,241 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY25.

In an exchange filing, the bank said its Gross NPA declined by 79 basis points year-on-year to 3.06%, while Net NPA fell by 31 basis points to 0.51% as of December 31, 2025.

The bank’s total business expanded by 5.04% YoY as of December 31, 2025. Gross advances rose 7.13% compared with the same period last year, while total deposits registered a 3.36% increase on a year-on-year basis.

Union Bank of India share price trend The PSU stock trend has remained mixed in the near term amid weak market sentiments. Union Bank of India share price has shed 3.47% in a month; however, it has gained 15% year-to-date (YTD).

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The PSU stock has risen 55% in a year and has delivered multibagger returns of 174% in three years.

The stock has more than doubled investors' money by surging 385% in the last five years.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.