PSU stock Union Bank of India declares ₹25,000 crore fundraise via issuance of bonds

PSU stock Union Bank of India on Monday, March 16, announced that its board has approved the issuance of long-term bonds.
The PSU stock surged as much as 1.52% to ₹176.22 today amid a sharp rebound in the Indian stock market. It opened at ₹172.20, as compared to the previous close of ₹173.88 on Friday.
In an exchange filing, the company said that the board has considered and approved the issuance of long-term bonds up to ₹20,000 crore in one or more tranches for financing of infrastructure and affordable housing as per the board-approved plan.
Out of this, the bank may explore opportunities to raise ₹ 7,500 crore, including a base Issue of ₹ 3,000 crore and a green shoe option of ₹ 4,500 crore, before March 31, 2026, the company said in the filing.
It further informed that the company will also raise up to ₹5,000 crore via issuance of green bonds or sustainable bonds in one or more tranches.
The company reported a 9% year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit to ₹5,017 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2025. In the same quarter of the previous fiscal, the bank had posted a net profit of ₹4,604 crore, according to a regulatory filing.
Net interest income (NII) — the difference between the interest earned on loans and the interest paid to depositors — increased by 1% to ₹9,328 crore, compared with ₹9,241 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY25.
In an exchange filing, the bank said its Gross NPA declined by 79 basis points year-on-year to 3.06%, while Net NPA fell by 31 basis points to 0.51% as of December 31, 2025.
The bank’s total business expanded by 5.04% YoY as of December 31, 2025. Gross advances rose 7.13% compared with the same period last year, while total deposits registered a 3.36% increase on a year-on-year basis.
The PSU stock trend has remained mixed in the near term amid weak market sentiments. Union Bank of India share price has shed 3.47% in a month; however, it has gained 15% year-to-date (YTD).
The PSU stock has risen 55% in a year and has delivered multibagger returns of 174% in three years.
The stock has more than doubled investors' money by surging 385% in the last five years.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.