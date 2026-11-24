MUMBAI: Primary dealers (PDs) must evolve from participants in the government securities market to active architects of market development, Reserve Bank of India deputy governor Rohit Jain said.

“The scale of government borrowing today is larger, and so is the importance of the market-making role that the PDs play,” Jain said at the Primary Dealers’ Association of India Seminar 2026 in Mumbai on Monday. “I look forward to seeing this role being discharged with the importance it deserves, and primary dealers evolving from being participants in the market to becoming active architects of market development. This will contribute towards building a partnership that continues to serve the government securities market well.”

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He urged PDs to deepen secondary market liquidity, widen investor participation and strengthen their market-making capabilities. Jain outlined a broader role for PDs in addressing structural challenges facing the G-Sec market, including concentrated trading activity, limited demand for longer-dated securities and a narrow investor base.

He said PDs could improve liquidity by stepping up market-making activities, particularly by providing two-way quotes in off-the-run securities. Currently, secondary market liquidity is concentrated in the top five traded securities, which account for about 72% of trading. Securities with maturities of up to five years and those beyond 15 years each account for only about 7% of trading.

Jain called on PDs to play a more active role in attracting retail investors through the central bank’s retail direct scheme by facilitating access, conducting awareness campaigns and educating investors about G-Secs. They could also tailor bond offerings to retail requirements, including shorter-tenor STRIPS.

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STRIPS are fixed-income instruments created by separating a bond's coupon payments from its principal repayment. Each component then trades individually as a zero-coupon security, purchased at a discount and repaid at face value when it matures.

Underwriting bids On the primary market, he urged dealers to place bids responsibly in underwriting auctions, taking prevailing market conditions into account, and make greater efforts to ensure the success of both underwriting and main auctions. He flagged instances of volatility in underwriting bids that were not aligned with market-relevant prices, even when market conditions had improved.

Jain asked standalone primary dealers to accelerate their entry into the foreign exchange market by putting in place infrastructure, risk management systems and skills, noting that the initial uptake of the expanded market-making permissions had been slow.

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Highlighting the broader challenges, he said rising borrowing requirements of the Centre and states, coupled with an institutional investor base increasingly selective about duration, liquidity and mark-to-market risks, could make it difficult to place longer-dated securities at attractive yields.

Demand from insurers and pension funds for long-term sovereign debt has marginally declined as they shift towards greater equity exposure.

He said geopolitical developments had further underscored the need for a resilient G-Sec market, supported by predictable auction calendars, credible fiscal and debt-management policies and broader institutional participation.

Jain also stressed the need for PDs to strengthen research, analytical capabilities, technology infrastructure and cybersecurity, while maintaining high standards of market conduct and transparency.

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About the Author Subhana Shaikh Subhana Shaikh is a business journalist at Mint, where she covers the Reserve Bank of India, monetary policy, and India’s bond markets. She has seven ...Read More ✕ Subhana Shaikh Subhana Shaikh is a business journalist at Mint, where she covers the Reserve Bank of India, monetary policy, and India’s bond markets. She has seven years of experience in reporting on financial markets, with a focus on banking and the broader financial system.



She began her career after completing her postgraduate diploma at the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media, Bengaluru. She then spent five years at Informist Media, a news wire agency, where she closely tracked bond markets and the BFSI sector, developing a strong foundation in market reporting. She later moved to NDTV Profit, where she expanded her coverage across a wide range of business and economic stories.



At Mint, Subhana focuses on explaining central bank decisions, bond market movements, and banking trends for her readers. Her reporting combines on-ground inputs with careful analysis to help audiences understand complex financial developments.



Based in Mumbai, she is interested in exploring stories across the business landscape. Outside of work, she enjoys reading and spending time with her three cats.