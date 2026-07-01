India Inc eyes more dollar debt as RBI policy support kicks in

While refinancing accounted for 17.2% of the total ECBs raised between January and April, ECBs raised for on-lending accounted for a massive 42%. These were at 11.3% and 40%, respectively during the same period in 2025, RBI data showed. Recent examples include Indian Oil Corporation raising $200 million for refinance of existing ECBs, and Vedanta raising $125 million in April to refinance rupee loans. Indian non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) have been some of the biggest borrowers of foreign debt. For instance, Tata Capital and L&T Finance raised $100 million each in April.