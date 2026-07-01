India Inc eyes more dollar debt as RBI policy support kicks in

According to RBI data, external commercial borrowings (ECBs) used specifically to refinance domestic and existing foreign loans jumped 40% year-on-year, from $2.3 billion in the first four months of 2025 to $3.3 billion during the same period in 2026. While total ECBs raised between January and April fell 8% annually to $19.13 billion, experts expect the central bank's latest relaxations to trigger a sharp recovery in the coming months.