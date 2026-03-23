The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) balance sheet shows that the amount of government paper (including treasury bills) held as on 28 February was ₹21.34 trillion. It was ₹15.58 trillion in March 2025.
RBI’s pile-up of government bonds is extraordinary but could it help build infrastructure?
SummaryThe Reserve Bank of India’s frequent open market operations to infuse banks with liquidity have left with a large stack of government bonds. Here’s how its earnings could be channelled into an infrastructure build-up by the private sector.
The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) balance sheet shows that the amount of government paper (including treasury bills) held as on 28 February was ₹21.34 trillion. It was ₹15.58 trillion in March 2025.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More