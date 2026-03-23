RBI’s pile-up of government bonds is extraordinary but could it help build infrastructure?

The interesting thing here is that if this transfer of ₹2.69 trillion, which is part of the non-tax revenue of the government, is seen together with RBI’s net incremental holdings of government paper, the sum of ₹8.45 trillion is equivalent to 54% of the fiscal deficit for 2025-26. This is fairly strong support by RBI to contain disruptions in the bond market. In the absence of such interventions, the Indian bond market would have been under tremendous pressure and yields would have hardened.