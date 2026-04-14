RBI sets SGB premature redemption for 15 April: Check profit on 10 units

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced the premature redemption schedule for Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) 2019-20 Series-V. Investors holding this tranche will have the option to redeem their bonds early on 15 April 2026.
According to the Government of India notification dated 30 September 2019, premature redemption of the sovereign gold bond is permitted after the completion of 5 years from the date of issue, only on interest payment dates.
Since this tranche was issued on 15 October 2019, the upcoming interest payout date of 15 April 2026 has been designated as the next eligible window for early redemption of the SGB.
“Premature redemption of Gold Bond may be permitted after the fifth year from the date of issue of such Gold Bond on the date on which interest is payable. Accordingly, the next due date of premature redemption of the above tranche shall be on 15 April 2026,” RBI said in an official release.
According to the apex bank, the redemption price of SGB is determined by the simple average of the closing gold prices of 999 purity over the three business days preceding the redemption date, as published by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association Ltd (IBJA).
Accordingly, for the premature redemption due on 15 April 2026, the redemption price has been fixed at ₹15,009 per unit. This has been calculated based on the simple average of the closing gold prices recorded on 9 April, 10 April, and 13 April, 2026.
The SGB 2019-20 Series-V was originally issued at ₹3,738 per gram for online subscribers. With the redemption price set at ₹15,009 per unit, investors' gains are substantial.
For instance, if an investor holds 10 units of this tranche, the total redemption value would amount to ₹1,50,090, against an initial investment of ₹37,380; hence, the investor would have a profit of ₹1,12,710, excluding any additional interest income earned over the holding period.
The current interest rate for SGB is 2.50% per annum, which is paid twice a year (semi-annually) for 8 years. An investor has to make a minimum initial investment of 1 gram of gold, according to ClearTax.
While the interest earned on the bonds is taxable, the capital gains tax arising on redemption of SGB by an individual is exempt from tax, according to the RBI.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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