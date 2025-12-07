RBI’s December move opens more constructive bond market landscape

There are policy moments that simply extend the prevailing narrative—and then there are moments that quietly reset the contours of the market cycle. The Reserve Bank of India’s latest December policy belongs to the latter category. With inflation receding sharply and growth displaying resilience, the central bank has chosen to subtly but meaningfully shift the interest-rate and liquidity framework. For fixed income investors, this creates a more constructive environment than what has prevailed over the past few quarters.

The Monetary Policy Committee’s 25-basis-point cut in the repo rate was broadly anticipated, but the implications run deeper. The tone of the policy suggests that inflation is no longer constraining the RBI in the way it did over the past year. Headline inflation has softened to unusually low levels, and core inflation—excluding the impact of precious metals—is stabilising around more comfortable bands. Importantly, nearly four-fifths of the CPI basket is now exhibiting inflation below 4%, underscoring that this is not merely a transient correction but a broad-based softening in pricing behaviour.

India’s growth dynamics remain steady. GDP grew 8.2% in the second quarter, supported by a rebound in consumption, sustained investment trends, tax rationalisation and relatively benign commodity prices. The RBI’s full-year projection of 7.3% indicates continued faith in domestic demand engines, even as global conditions remain unsettled.

However, the liquidity component of the December policy may ultimately influence markets the most. Alongside the rate cut, the RBI announced open market purchases of ₹1 lakh crore and a USD 5 billion buy–sell swap—both aimed at infusing durable liquidity into the system. This aligns with the tightening liquidity trend observed in recent months and validates the rising probability of RBI intervention to aid transmission. Significantly, the central bank has also signalled a willingness to undertake additional injections as needed to maintain orderly system conditions. Such flexibility underscores that liquidity management will be a central theme in the months ahead.

For fixed income investors, this evolving backdrop strengthens the case for a measured duration strategy. We continue to view the belly of the curve—particularly the 5–10-year segment—as offering a balanced blend of carry, roll-down, and sensitivity to further easing, should the macro environment permit. At the same time, we see merit in adopting a barbell strategy, combining exposure to the short end (to benefit from declining money-market yields) with selective positions in the 12–15-year segment, where valuations and potential term premium adjustments offer scope for incremental gains. This combination allows investors to navigate evolving policy cues while retaining flexibility.

Credit markets, too, stand to gain from the emerging environment. High-yielding but fundamentally stable issuers have already experienced some spread compression, and this trend may continue as liquidity improves and funding conditions become more benign. With the RBI’s liquidity stance turning more accommodative, the potential for further, albeit measured, compression remains. Investors should remain selective, focusing on issuers with robust balance sheets and predictable cash flows.

India’s external position remains a source of reassurance—a modest current account deficit, resilient services exports, and substantial foreign exchange reserves all help maintain currency stability. This, in turn, gives the RBI the space to focus on domestic liquidity and growth without contending with disruptive external spillovers.

The December policy does not signal a dramatic pivot but rather sets the stage for a more enabling fixed income environment. The shifts are gradual, data-driven and anchored in a disinflationary backdrop. For investors willing to pursue a thoughtful, risk-aware approach, the coming quarters offer opportunities across the curve—particularly through barbell positioning, duration in the belly, and selective extension into the longer end.

As the interest-rate landscape evolves, liquidity management may prove as influential as incremental rate changes. For now, the RBI’s latest actions have laid a foundation that supports smoother transmission and opens the door to a more balanced opportunity set in India’s bond markets.