Reliance Infra's board approves raising $600 million via Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds. Details here

Anil Ambani group company, Reliance Infrastructure, on Tuesday announced that its board has approved raising $600 million via Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (FCCBs) to fund growth. The company also declared its Q2 results.

Reliance Infra share price traded on a firm note today, hitting the 5% upper price band at ₹183.80 on the BSE.

Reliance Infra fund-raising details Reliance Infrastructure Board has approved seeking enabling authorisation from the members for issuance of Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (FCCB) up to U.S.$ 600 Million in place of the FCCB proposal that was earlier approved by the Shareholders, the company said in a filing today.

The Anil Ambani-led company said that the issue would be an international offering on a private placement basis or any other mode or manner as may be decided by the Board, subject to requisite permissions, sanctions and approvals and as per the applicable provisions of statutes.

"The terms of issue of the said FCCB will be determined by the Board in accordance with the approval of the shareholders, at an appropriate time," as per the exchange filing.

Reliance Infra Q2 Results For the second quarter of the ongoing fiscal 2025-26 (FY26), Reliance Infra posted an over 53% year-on-year decline in the net profit to ₹1911 crore, as against ₹4083 crore in the same period a year ago.

However, on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, the net profit surged multifold by 3085% from ₹60 crore posted in the June quarter of FY26.

The income from operations dipped 14% YoY to ₹6,234.91 crore during the quarter under review.

The consolidated assets of the company stood at ₹69,708.76 crore, as on September 30, 2025. Reliance Infra added over 46,224 new consumers in Delhi Discoms in Q2 FY25-26, taking the total consumers to 53.24 lakh. It added that the Transmission & Distribution (T&D) loss remains below 7%, on a rolling basis, in Delhi Discoms backed by high operational efficiencies.