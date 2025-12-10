ReNew plans $500 million dollar-bond issue to refinance upcoming debt maturities
Summary
The move comes as the renewable energy firm faces over $1.5 billion in near-term maturities, even as capex intensity has begun to ease, said Fitch.
MUMBAI: ReNew Energy Global PLC (REGP) is preparing to tap global debt markets with plans to raise over $500 million through dollar-denominated bonds to refinance a large portion of its upcoming maturities, according to two people aware of the matter.
