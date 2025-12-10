ReNew plans $500 million dollar-bond issue to refinance upcoming debt maturities

Portfolio scale

Nasdaq-listed ReNew, with 11.6 GW of operational assets, is India’s second-largest renewable energy producer after Adani Green Energy Ltd, which has 16.7 GW in operation. ReNew’s solar, wind and hybrid plants account for about 6% of the country’s installed solar and wind capacity. The company also has 150 MWh of battery energy storage in operation, while another 6.9 GW of renewable assets and 950 MWh of battery storage are under development, according to its latest earnings release.