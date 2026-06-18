SBI board approves ₹60,000 crore fundraise via issuance of bonds

State Bank of India's (SBI) board on Thursday, 18 June, approved fundraising of up to ₹60,000 crore via the issuance of bonds, according to an exchange filing shared by India's largest lender.
The fundraising is likely via, but not limited to, long-term bonds, Basel III-compliant Additional Tier-1 bonds, and Basel III-compliant Additional Tier 2 Bonds through public offer or private placement basis.
"The Central Board of the Bank at its meeting held today i.e. 18.06.2026, inter alia, accorded approval for raising funds in INR and /or any other convertible currency by issue of debt instruments including but not limited to Long Term Bonds, Basel III compliant Additional Tier 1 Bonds, Basel III compliant Tier 2 Bonds, upto an amount of ₹ 60,000 Crore (Rupees Sixty Thousand Crore only) through public offer or private placement mode to Indian and /or Overseas investors during FY27, subject to GOI approval wherever required," the company said in a filing.
The PSU bank stock traded in the green today following the fundraising announcement and also as it emerged as one of the selling shareholders in the much-awaited NSE IPO.
As of 3 pm, SBI share price was trading 1.5% higher at ₹1041.70 apiece on the BSE. It had hit the day's peak of ₹1045.95, up almost 2% from last close. The stock has jumped 32% in a year and 152% in the last five years, delivering solid gains to investors.
Meanwhile, the draft papers filed by NSE show that SBI is looking to offload stake in the IPO. The NSE IPO is entirely an offer for sale and SBI is the biggest selling shareholder at 2.48 crore shares. SBI held a 3.23% stake in NSE and its subsidiary SBI Capital owns a 4.35% stake.
It is followed by MS Strategic (Mauritius) Limited, which will offload 1.60 crore shares.
Meanwhile, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), the single largest shareholder in NSE, holding a 10.72% stake, will not offload any shares.
Saloni Goel has over nine years of experience as a business journalist, with a strong track record of covering the financial markets. Over the course of her career, she has reported extensively on global and domestic equities, IPO market activity, commodities, and broader macroeconomic trends. Her reporting reflects a keen eye for detail, data-driven analysis, and the ability to spot emerging themes early.<br> At Mint, Saloni has been part of the markets team for nearly two years, where she currently works as Chief Content Producer. In this role, she plays a key part in shaping market coverage, driving editorial strategy, and ensuring timely, accurate, and insightful reporting across. She has been closely involved in breaking news coverage and in crafting stories that help decode the complex financial developments.<br> Before joining Mint, Saloni worked with some of India’s leading business newsrooms, including The Economic Times and Business Standard. Throughout her career, she has worn multiple hats—ranging from reporting and editing to contributing in-depth features and identifying new storytelling formats and market trends.<br> Her experience in fast-paced digital newsrooms has given her an edge in simplifying complex market concepts without losing analytical depth. Outside of work, Saloni enjoys reading books and spending time with her pet.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.