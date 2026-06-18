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SBI board approves ₹60,000 crore fundraise via issuance of bonds

State Bank of India board has approved raising 60,000 crore via issuance of bonds in the ongoing financial year. The PSU bank stock traded nearly 2% higher in trade today.

Saloni Goel
Published18 Jun 2026, 03:11 PM IST
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State Bank of India's (SBI) board on Thursday, 18 June, approved fundraising of up to 60,000 crore via the issuance of bonds, according to an exchange filing shared by India's largest lender.

The fundraising is likely via, but not limited to, long-term bonds, Basel III-compliant Additional Tier-1 bonds, and Basel III-compliant Additional Tier 2 Bonds through public offer or private placement basis.

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"The Central Board of the Bank at its meeting held today i.e. 18.06.2026, inter alia, accorded approval for raising funds in INR and /or any other convertible currency by issue of debt instruments including but not limited to Long Term Bonds, Basel III compliant Additional Tier 1 Bonds, Basel III compliant Tier 2 Bonds, upto an amount of 60,000 Crore (Rupees Sixty Thousand Crore only) through public offer or private placement mode to Indian and /or Overseas investors during FY27, subject to GOI approval wherever required," the company said in a filing.

SBI share price trend

The PSU bank stock traded in the green today following the fundraising announcement and also as it emerged as one of the selling shareholders in the much-awaited NSE IPO.

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As of 3 pm, SBI share price was trading 1.5% higher at 1041.70 apiece on the BSE. It had hit the day's peak of 1045.95, up almost 2% from last close. The stock has jumped 32% in a year and 152% in the last five years, delivering solid gains to investors.

SBI looks to sell stake in NSE

Meanwhile, the draft papers filed by NSE show that SBI is looking to offload stake in the IPO. The NSE IPO is entirely an offer for sale and SBI is the biggest selling shareholder at 2.48 crore shares. SBI held a 3.23% stake in NSE and its subsidiary SBI Capital owns a 4.35% stake.

It is followed by MS Strategic (Mauritius) Limited, which will offload 1.60 crore shares.

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Meanwhile, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), the single largest shareholder in NSE, holding a 10.72% stake, will not offload any shares.

About the Author

Saloni Goel

Saloni Goel has over nine years of experience as a business journalist, with a strong track record of covering the financial markets. Over the course ...Read More

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