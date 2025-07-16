SBI to issue up to ₹20,000 crore bonds to domestic investors in FY26

State Bank of India (SBI) on Wednesday said it will raise up to ₹20,000 crore via issue of bonds to domestic investors in current fiscal year.
In a regulatory filing, SBI said its board has "accorded approval for raising funds in INR by issue of Basel III compliant Additional Tier 1 and Tier 2 Bonds, up to an amount of ₹20,000 crore to domestic investors during FY26, subject to GOI approval wherever required".
Shares of SBI were trading at ₹831, up 1.74 per cent over previous close on the BSE.
