SBI to issue up to ₹20,000 crore bonds to domestic investors in FY26

State Bank of India (SBI) on Wednesday said it will raise up to 20,000 crore via issue of bonds to domestic investors in current fiscal year.

Published16 Jul 2025, 06:03 PM IST
In a regulatory filing, SBI said its board has "accorded approval for raising funds in INR by issue of Basel III compliant Additional Tier 1 and Tier 2 Bonds, up to an amount of 20,000 crore to domestic investors during FY26, subject to GOI approval wherever required".

Shares of SBI were trading at 831, up 1.74 per cent over previous close on the BSE.

